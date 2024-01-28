Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $178.73 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $178,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of CVX opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average is $154.96. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

