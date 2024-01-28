Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.07 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,883 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NOV were worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

