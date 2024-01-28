Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.39 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Woodward worth $18,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.41. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

