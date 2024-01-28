Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $19.85 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $193.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.75. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

