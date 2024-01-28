Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.45 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Belden were worth $20,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth approximately $982,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 72.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of BDC opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.24%.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

