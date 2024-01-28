Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.08 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Murphy USA worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $357.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.67. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.65 and a 52-week high of $384.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.83.

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 over the last ninety days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

