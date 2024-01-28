Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $22.11 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $22,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $59,104,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATR opened at $131.70 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.89 and a 52 week high of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.12.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

