Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $26.93 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 484.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,302 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $26,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 161.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.46. 2,857,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.