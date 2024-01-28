Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $36.20 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,699 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $36,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

