Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $39.19 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $39,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0 %

PH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.59. The company had a trading volume of 444,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $477.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.85. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

