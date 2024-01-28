Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $41.93 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $41,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.81. 1,231,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,346. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $186.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.91.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.