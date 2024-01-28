Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $44.46 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 207.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,187 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $44,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,148. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

