Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $85.64 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Danaher were worth $85,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after buying an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $242.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

