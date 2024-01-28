Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $18.79 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 343,279 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,788,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 68.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CRH opened at $69.95 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.