Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $36,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $78,366,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.29. 131,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,671. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $220.97 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.89 and its 200-day moving average is $272.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

