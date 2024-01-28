Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 95,675 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 95,675 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tesla were worth $259,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $183.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.