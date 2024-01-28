Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604,678 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 398,920 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Regions Financial worth $44,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after acquiring an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,408,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,811,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,762. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RF
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.