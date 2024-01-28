Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604,678 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 398,920 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Regions Financial worth $44,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after acquiring an additional 473,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,408,000 after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,811,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,762. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

