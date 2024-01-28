Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 57.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 901,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 69.4% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $55.44 and a one year high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

