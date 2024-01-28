Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $23,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.36. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($9.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

