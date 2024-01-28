Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $55,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

