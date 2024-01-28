Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,056 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.35% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $17,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $8,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 818,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,852,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $623,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of PNFP opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

