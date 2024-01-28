Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 332 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Equinix worth $56,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $839.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $810.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $803.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $826.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.