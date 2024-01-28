Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,629 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.20% of AGCO worth $17,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

