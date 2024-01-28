Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,954 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $30,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.