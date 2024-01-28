Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,409 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

