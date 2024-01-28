Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,188 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $46,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,551,445,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.69.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.96. 1,147,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.8 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

