Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,303 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of Regal Rexnord worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 46.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average is $139.52. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

