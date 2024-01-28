Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of AutoZone worth $34,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,561 shares of company stock worth $55,557,316. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $31.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,780.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,635.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,567.02. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,783.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

