Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.