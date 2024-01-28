Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $141,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $164.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.