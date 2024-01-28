Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 898,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $107,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

