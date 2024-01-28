REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 150,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 233,422 shares.The stock last traded at $17.64 and had previously closed at $17.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on REV Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

REV Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in REV Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in REV Group by 236.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Further Reading

