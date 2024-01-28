Reviewing FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) & Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $24,798.11 billion 0.00 $3.25 billion $5.84 5.14 FNCB Bancorp $68.76 million 1.99 $20.44 million $0.73 9.48

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and FNCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FNCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shinhan Financial Group and FNCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shinhan Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $32.31, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Shinhan Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shinhan Financial Group is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 13.43% 7.46% 0.60% FNCB Bancorp 17.28% 11.94% 0.80%

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Shinhan Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers real estate trust, investment advisory, venture capital, non-life insurance, trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including lines of credit, dealer floor plan lines, equipment loans, vehicle loans, and term loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

