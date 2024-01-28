Reviewing NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) & Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NWF Group and Delek Logistics Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWF Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Delek Logistics Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Delek Logistics Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delek Logistics Partners is more favorable than NWF Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWF Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -3.43 Delek Logistics Partners $1.04 billion 1.91 $159.05 million $3.37 13.49

This table compares NWF Group and Delek Logistics Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Delek Logistics Partners has higher revenue and earnings than NWF Group. NWF Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NWF Group and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWF Group N/A N/A N/A Delek Logistics Partners 14.18% -118.19% 8.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of NWF Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners beats NWF Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots. The Food segment is involved in the warehousing and distribution of grocery and other products to supermarkets and other retail distribution centers. The Feeds segment manufactures and sells animal feeds and other agricultural products. NWF Group plc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Nantwich, the United Kingdom.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment includes refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. This segment provides marketing services for the refined products and terminalling services at refined products terminals to independent third parties. The Storage and Transportation segment comprises tanks, offloading facilities, trucks, and ancillary assets, which provide crude oil, intermediate, and refined products transportation and storage services. The Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures segment owns a portion of three joint ventures that have constructed separate crude oil pipeline systems and related ancillary assets, which serves third parties and subsidiaries primarily in the Permian Basin and Gulf Coast regions. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

