Reviewing PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) and ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PayPal and ZIP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 20 14 0 2.41 ZIP 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

PayPal presently has a consensus price target of $73.80, suggesting a potential upside of 19.46%. Given PayPal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than ZIP.

This table compares PayPal and ZIP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 12.93% 20.78% 5.39% ZIP N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PayPal and ZIP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $27.52 billion 2.47 $2.42 billion $3.36 18.39 ZIP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than ZIP.

Summary

PayPal beats ZIP on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store. It also provides unsecured loans and lines of credit to SMEs. The company was formerly known as ZipMoney Limited and changed its name to Zip Co Limited in December 2017. Zip Co Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

