Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.32. Richtech Robotics shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 85,878 shares changing hands.
Richtech Robotics Stock Down 64.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00.
Richtech Robotics Company Profile
Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.
