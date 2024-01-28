RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $13.76 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.