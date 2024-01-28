RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $13.76 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

