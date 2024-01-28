RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,818.04

Shares of RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,818.04 ($23.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,874 ($23.81). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,866 ($23.71), with a volume of 146,360 shares changing hands.

RIT Capital Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,269.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,818.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,850.06.

About RIT Capital Partners

(Get Free Report)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.