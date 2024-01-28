Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

