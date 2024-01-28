Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $17.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIVN. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

RIVN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,757,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,471,552. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 281.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

