Robert W. Baird Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $870.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $780.00 to $870.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $744.64.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $769.44. 1,799,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.89. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $783.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

