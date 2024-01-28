Robert W. Baird Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.50. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

