Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,428,400 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 4,016,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,626,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roche
Institutional Trading of Roche
Roche Trading Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. Roche has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $40.48.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.