Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,428,400 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 4,016,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,626,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of Roche

Roche Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,391,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,964,000 after acquiring an additional 918,624 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Roche by 19.4% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,268,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,969,000 after acquiring an additional 368,444 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Roche by 19.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,230 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. Roche has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

