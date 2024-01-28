Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Cut by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.00. 385,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.87.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.27.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

