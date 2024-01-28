Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $142.01.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

