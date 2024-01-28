Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $307.00

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 316.80 ($4.03). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 315.20 ($4.01), with a volume of 1,013,004 shares trading hands.

Rotork Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 314.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 307.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,626.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

About Rotork

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.