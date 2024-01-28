Royal Bank of Canada Increases BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $24.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 363,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $921.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.50. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.29 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 6,217.39%. On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,312,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,938,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

