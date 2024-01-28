Rpo LLC Purchases 69,663 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Rpo LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 176.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the period. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust makes up about 1.1% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rpo LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 237.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

GRX stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

