Rpo LLC Purchases New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Rpo LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund makes up approximately 1.6% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $18.57 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

