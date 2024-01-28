Rpo LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Rpo LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 520.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust accounts for about 4.7% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rpo LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 267.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,174,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $191,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BSTZ opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.