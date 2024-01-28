Rpo LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Rpo LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 520.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust accounts for about 4.7% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rpo LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 267.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,174,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $191,000.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance
BSTZ opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.28.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
